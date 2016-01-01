Dr. Checkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaime Checkoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Checkoff, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Radiology10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaime Checkoff, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1558341297
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Diagnostic Radiology
