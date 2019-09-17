Dr. Jaime Cepeda is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cepeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Cepeda
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Cepeda is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Port Jervis, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital.
Dr. Cepeda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri State Bariatrics161 E Main 3 Fl St Ste 301, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Directions
-
2
Tri State Surgical Associates Pllc384 Crystal Run Rd Ste 201, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 692-8780
-
3
Port Jervis Office (General Surgery Only)161 E Main St # 301, Port Jervis, NY 12771 Directions (845) 692-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cepeda?
He helped when no other Dr could. He was the best. I felt like a new person almost immediately. Thank you Dr. Capeda and Jodie for all your help.
About Dr. Jaime Cepeda
- Bariatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811932965
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- Pitt Co Meml Hosp-East Carolina U
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- North Carolina State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cepeda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cepeda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cepeda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cepeda works at
Dr. Cepeda has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cepeda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cepeda speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cepeda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cepeda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cepeda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cepeda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.