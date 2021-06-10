Overview

Dr. Jaime Caballero, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Tolima School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.



Dr. Caballero works at The Heart and Vascular Institute of Florida in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.