Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD
Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
VCU Health - Stony Point 91099109 Stony Point Dr Ste A, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 924-4361
Fredericksburg Multispecialty Center1200 E Broad St, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (804) 944-9880
Fredericksburg Therapy and Multispecialty Center10530 Spotsylvania Ave Ste, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (804) 453-9032
VCU Health - Mayland Medical Center3470 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 924-4360
VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 453-9033
VCU Health - Stony Point Medical Office Building8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 924-4356
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
I went to Dr Bohl for potential colon issues, after a CT those concerns where cleared. Dr Bohl then referred me to another Dr and my problem was diagnosed. To have a Dr not to say I don’t have answer but to take the time to send me to someone she thought could help me was beyond appreciated. I live 5 hours away, and to have testing and appointments all in a day is only done by. a Dr that truly is for the patient. Thank you so much for your care. VCU has been nothing but professional in sending records for my follow ups closer to my home.
- Lahey Clinic
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
