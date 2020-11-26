Overview

Dr. Jaime Bohl, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Bohl works at VCU Health - Stony Point 9109 in Richmond, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.