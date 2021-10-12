Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baquero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD
Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Sarasota Center for Digestive Disease2068 Hawthorne St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 952-9223
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Excellent professional and human person
About Dr. Jaime Baquero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1639176993
- Lahey Clin
- Deaconess Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Baquero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baquero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baquero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baquero has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baquero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baquero speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baquero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baquero.
