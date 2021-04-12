Overview

Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Southwest Florida Neurosurgical Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Pathological Spine Fracture and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.