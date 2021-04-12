Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Cape Coral Office632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 101, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-5577
Southwest Florida Neurosurgical & Rehab Associates12700 Creekside Ln Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 432-8774
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband had surgery 2 weeks ago. He had a cyst that was compressing some nerves and he could barely walk. Dr. Alvarez explained his condition and problems to us and let us know what choices my husband had. He answered all our questions before and after the procedure. He never rushed us. He and his staff are very professional and friendly.
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760445167
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
