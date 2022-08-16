Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Allergists & Immunologists
- FL
- Miami
- Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD
Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Jaime A Alvarez MD9150 SW 87th Ave Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-5060
-
2
Jaime Alvarez-Reyes9075 Sw 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergy Shots
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilia
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogammaglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunodeficiency Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Asthma
- View other providers who treat Allergic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reactions to Medications
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergy Drops
- View other providers who treat Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Food Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Angioedema
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Children
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Bronchiolitis
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Desensitization
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Environmental Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat IgA Deficiency
- View other providers who treat IgM Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Penicillin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Roundworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Toxic Effect of Venom
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Xolair® Therapy
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
Excelen Doctor, the Best Doctor in the whole world, highly recommended. to be 1000 stars. God Bless him. Nancy Victoria
About Dr. Jaime Alvarez, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1053379115
Education & Certifications
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.