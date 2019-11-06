Dr. Altamirano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Altamirano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Altamirano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Altamirano works at
Locations
Jaime Altamirano MD PA11760 SW 40th St Ste 335, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 227-1733
Jackson South Medical Center9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 251-2500Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr altamirano is a very qualifying doctor. i came for a abnormal echo from a different Cardiologist and in fact when Dr Altamirano evaluated me and saw the echo it was completely normal. He saved me from stress and worry. thank god i went for a 2nd opinion.
About Dr. Jaime Altamirano, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altamirano accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altamirano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Altamirano has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altamirano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Altamirano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altamirano.
