Dr. Jaime Acosta Berrios, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Jaime Acosta Berrios, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Evangélica de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina, El Salvador and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Acosta Berrios works at Marian Community Clinic-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Marian Community Clinic
    117 W Bunny Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 19, 2022
As a local caregiver I find this doctor is kind ,careful, knowledgable, and bilingual. Doctor Garcia is also. The clinic is asset to the community.
C.T. — Dec 19, 2022
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Acosta Berrios to family and friends

Dr. Acosta Berrios' Office & Staff

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Acosta Berrios

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  Your gender:
  Your age group:
  Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
  • Family Medicine
  • 12 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1003347808
  • San Joaquin General Hospital French Camp CA|San Joaquin General Hospital, French Camp, CA
  • UCLA IMG Program, Los Angeles, CA
  • Universidad Evangélica de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina, El Salvador
  • Universidad Evangelica, San Salvador, El Salvador
  • Family Practice
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Dr. Jaime Acosta Berrios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acosta Berrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Acosta Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Acosta Berrios works at Marian Community Clinic-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Acosta Berrios’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Acosta Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acosta Berrios.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acosta Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acosta Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

