Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaideep Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8639 105th St Fl 4, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 847-4921
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kalpana reddy is very friendly and caring . She loves to explain everything to patience with examples . She is a patience listener too. I love and respect all the staff members ; all are very cooperative and efficient in their assigned work.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
