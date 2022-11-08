See All Nephrologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Nephrology
Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Puri works at Integrated Dermatology of West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology of Century Village
    110 Century Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 694-1021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Proteinuria
Hypertension
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Proteinuria
Hypertension

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 08, 2022
    A remarkable doctor that cares about his patients. He is only human - flesh and blood - and he does try his best to return calls or perfecting his bedside manners or whatever that one star reviewer is complaining about. He was recommended to me over 8 years ago and I recommend him to anyone in need of a great nephrologist.
    Clarke — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD

    Nephrology
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    1184673444
    Education & Certifications

    University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puri works at Integrated Dermatology of West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Puri’s profile.

    Dr. Puri has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

