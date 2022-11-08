Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Puri works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology of Century Village110 Century Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 694-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puri?
A remarkable doctor that cares about his patients. He is only human - flesh and blood - and he does try his best to return calls or perfecting his bedside manners or whatever that one star reviewer is complaining about. He was recommended to me over 8 years ago and I recommend him to anyone in need of a great nephrologist.
About Dr. Jaideep Puri, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1184673444
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puri speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.