Dr. Jaideep Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaideep Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Iyengar works at
Locations
El Camino Health (McKee)227 N Jackson Ave Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 871-3400
El Camino Health Specialty Care - Brain, Spinal Cord & Nervous System Disorders2495 Hospital Dr Ste 450, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4617
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Good surgeon. Surgery and care before and after were all good. he cares about everything and is detail-oriented. I am pain-free even after a very challenging surgery other surgeons said they can't do. I was referred to Dr. Iyengar by another surgeon in the community who said he was the best.
About Dr. Jaideep Iyengar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245493881
Education & Certifications
- The Sports Clinic
- Albert Einstein
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University Of California San Diego
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Iyengar works at
