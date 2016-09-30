Overview

Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Chopra works at Albany Pharmacy Inc in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.