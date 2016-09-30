Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chopra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Locations
-
1
Albany Pharmacy Inc178 Albany Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 774-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Not only he is a great podiatrist but also a great human being with a lots of compassion for his patients.
About Dr. Jaideep Chopra, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376537985
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chopra accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chopra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chopra speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
