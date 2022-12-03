See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stockton, CA
Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (178)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Iyengar works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Orthopaedics
    2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 946-7200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
  • Dameron Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • California Foundation for Medical Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of San Joaquin
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Omni
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Prime Health Services
    • San Joaquin Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?

    Dec 03, 2022
    I seen Dr. Iyengar about a mobility issue I had with my right elbow. We went over the imaging and we discussed multiple ways to treat the problem. The information he provided made me feel confident in making a decision. I would recommend Dr. Iyengar to anyone with elbow or shoulder issues.
    Ray Armendariz — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801123690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iyengar works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iyengar’s profile.

    Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

