Overview

Dr. Jaicharan Iyengar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California San Francisco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Iyengar works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.