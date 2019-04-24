Dr. Jai Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jai Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Brar Parekh Eye Associates M.d. P.A.1225 McBride Ave Ste 204, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-2050
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200
Eye Care Consultants of Nj7 State Route 27 Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 516-0099
The New York Eye & Ear Infirmary Ophthalmology Associates PC218 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4192
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional and Great Office
About Dr. Jai Parekh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1841222502
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University Combined Medical Program
