Overview

Dr. Jai Parekh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Parekh works at Eye Care Consulatants NJ in Woodland Park, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.