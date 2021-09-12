Dr. Mirchandani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jai Mirchandani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jai Mirchandani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Mirchandani works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Forked River Office939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Toms River473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
4
Brick Office1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirchandani?
He is a great doctor. Very compassionate. He found I had cancer and you could see he truly cared a d was concerned for me. Immediately discussed specialists and options. Was thorough on his explanation and answered every question. Been going to him for 8 years and would not go to anyone else
About Dr. Jai Mirchandani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760416283
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- University Illinois Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirchandani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirchandani works at
Dr. Mirchandani has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirchandani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.