Dr. Jai Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Min works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.