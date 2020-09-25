Dr. Jai Min, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Min is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Min, MD
Dr. Jai Min, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates150 N Park Trl Ste B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-0909
Atlanta South Gastroenterology PC34 Upper Riverdale Rd SE Ste 201, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (678) 904-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Anthem
How was your appointment with Dr. Min?
From the moment I walked into the office I was greeted with friendly smiles and welcoming voices. My doctor was very sweet and kind and knew exactly what she was doing. I really like her. This was my first time there and I have to say that my visit was really good. Wonderful doctors office.
About Dr. Jai Min, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1508123019
- Augusta Medical Center
- Emory J. Willis Hurst
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Min speaks Korean.
