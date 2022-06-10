Dr. Jai Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Lee, MD
Dr. Jai Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Jai H. Lee M.d. Orthopedic Surgery520 S Virgil Ave Ste 103, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 380-0028
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great surgeon, took good care of me and fully healed after a straightforward treatment plan. Thanks Doc
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1720007420
- Cath Med Ctr
- LONG ISLAND JEWISH HOSPITAL, NEW YORK
- Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.