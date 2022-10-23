Dr. Jai Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jai Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Jai Cho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
-
1
Jai J Cho MD3046 Berkmar Dr Ste B, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 973-3356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent with Dr. Cho. He was very proficient and prompt. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jai Cho, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316979784
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho speaks Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.