Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 416-4829
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 366-5688
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (862) 366-5692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My Dr visits with Dr Levy is always satisfying. Today i was in extreme pain in my lumbar area and she always knows the remedy to take me out of pain. Although it is temporarily the results is always appreciated. In addition the office staff professionalism andv friendliness is alwas presen whenever i visit Garden State Pain .
About Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1538426283
Education & Certifications
- Performance Spine and Sports Physicians, P.C.
- NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Levy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.