Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO

Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO

Regenerative Medicine
5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Levy works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison
    25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-4829
  2. 2
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5688
  3. 3
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City
    631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5692

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hyaluronic Acid Injection Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Provocation Discography Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 61 ratings
Patient Ratings (61)
5 Star
(59)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Willie M. — Aug 24, 2022
About Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO

  • Regenerative Medicine
  • English
  • 1538426283
Education & Certifications

  • Performance Spine and Sports Physicians, P.C.
  • NYU Medical Center-Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine
  • North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers
  • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jahnna Levy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

61 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

