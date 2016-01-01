Overview

Dr. Jahanshah Seraji-Bozorgzad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Seraji-Bozorgzad works at Vascular Care in Lynbrook, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.