Dr. Jahangir Sharifi, MD
Dr. Jahangir Sharifi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
West Healthcare Los Angeles1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 560, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 226-0022
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He addressed my needs thoroughly and I had an pleasant experience in the office. All of the staff are great!
About Dr. Jahangir Sharifi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sharifi has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharifi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
