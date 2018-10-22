Overview

Dr. Jahangir Sharifi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Sharifi works at West Healthcare Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.