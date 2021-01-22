Dr. Jahangir Cyrus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cyrus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahangir Cyrus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahangir Cyrus, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cyrus works at
Locations
-
1
Family Health Center-fairdale2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Directions (502) 953-4700
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology4003 Kresge Way Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-5488
-
3
Family Health Center834 E BROADWAY, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 583-1981
-
4
Norton Medical Plaza West2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 301, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-0406
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cyrus?
Dr. Cyrus was attentive and helpful. His help, not so much. Too bad he retired after my first visit with him!
About Dr. Jahangir Cyrus, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1558306092
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State University
- McNeil Memorial Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cyrus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cyrus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cyrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cyrus works at
Dr. Cyrus has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cyrus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cyrus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cyrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cyrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cyrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.