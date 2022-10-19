See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. John Ashgar, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Ashgar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Ashgar works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute
    3000 BAYVIEW DR, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 567-1332
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    At age 79 Dr. Asghar did a 10 hr.surgery on me correcting Flat Back. I was bent forward from the waist and unable to walk. Very few Dr.s do this difficult operation. I am now perfectly straight and without any pain. I was up and walking 2 days after the operation and with very little pain. Dr. Asghar gave me back my life and I am forever grateful !! Gene Suttin
    — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Ashgar, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154448975
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper Hosp Univ Med Ctr UMDNJ
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ashgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashgar works at Cantor Spine Institute in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ashgar’s profile.

    Dr. Ashgar has seen patients for Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashgar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashgar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

