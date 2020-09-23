Overview

Dr. Jahandar Saleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Saleh works at Dignity Health Northridge in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.