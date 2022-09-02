Dr. Jahanbakhsh Nasserzare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasserzare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahanbakhsh Nasserzare, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Injury Institute of Florida1380 NE Miami Gardens Dr Ste 140, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 940-0064
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 940-0064Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Saw Dr. Nasserzare for the first time yesterday and was impressed with his service. He listened carefully to everything I had to say and took his time explaining his thoughts. Would recommend this doctor to anyone and everyone.
Dr. Nasserzare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasserzare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasserzare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasserzare has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasserzare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasserzare speaks Creole.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasserzare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasserzare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasserzare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasserzare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.