Dr. Jahanbakhsh Naghshin, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jahanbakhsh Naghshin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahanbakhsh Naghshin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Isfahan University Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Loudoun Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Naghshin works at
Locations
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 11860 Town Center Dr Ste 270, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5031
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 119455 Deerfield Ave Ste 206, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-5030Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first time seeing him, he is very thorough and explained what I needed before my surgery..I am grateful! He explains and makes sure you understand and cares!
About Dr. Jahanbakhsh Naghshin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Persian
- 1992869861
Education & Certifications
- Isfahan University Of Medical Science
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naghshin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naghshin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Naghshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Naghshin works at
Dr. Naghshin has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naghshin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naghshin speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Naghshin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghshin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naghshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naghshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.