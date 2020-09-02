See All Neurologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Jahan Imani, MD

Neurology
2.5 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jahan Imani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from American University - Caribbean British West Indies and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Imani works at Intermountain Neurology Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Neurology Clinic
    5315 S 500 E Ste A, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Vitamin B Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Vitamin B Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Utah
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Best Physician of all time. Dr. Jahan Imani checks all the boxes. His professional, really explaining everything to you, his kindness and professionalism. I would highly recommend him to everyone!
    Kristin Newsom — Sep 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jahan Imani, MD
    About Dr. Jahan Imani, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1063414969
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado CO
    • University of South Alabama AL
    • St. Vincent Medical Center NY
    • American University - Caribbean British West Indies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jahan Imani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imani works at Intermountain Neurology Clinic in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Imani’s profile.

    Dr. Imani has seen patients for Migraine, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Imani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

