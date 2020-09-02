Dr. Jahan Imani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jahan Imani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jahan Imani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from American University - Caribbean British West Indies and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Imani works at
Locations
Intermountain Neurology Clinic5315 S 500 E Ste A, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Utah
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Physician of all time. Dr. Jahan Imani checks all the boxes. His professional, really explaining everything to you, his kindness and professionalism. I would highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Jahan Imani, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1063414969
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado CO
- University of South Alabama AL
- St. Vincent Medical Center NY
- American University - Caribbean British West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imani works at
Dr. Imani has seen patients for Migraine, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Imani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.