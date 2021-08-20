Dr. Jagveer Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagveer Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagveer Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9165 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-3800
2
Banner10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 832-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 214-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sandu is a very compassionate and caring man. Always attentive to my concerns. Wouldn’t want to see anyone else!
About Dr. Jagveer Sandhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
