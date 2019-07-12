See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Kayakalp Aesthetics in Beverly, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Plastic Surgery of New England
    75 Herrick St Ste 105, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-6556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Addison Gilbert Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Birthmark

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 12, 2019
    Dr. Patel and Staff members are the best! This was my first visit to the practice and I must say that I was beyond impressed with the exceptional care that I received from the moment that I walked in the door. Dr. Patel's encyclopedic medical knowledge and caring mannerism is a higher standard of care, I hope that her model of care and expertise is the future of Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.
    P. Henderson — Jul 12, 2019
    Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
    About Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770537151
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Holyoke College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

