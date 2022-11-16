Overview

Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Southwestern Neurosurgery PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.