Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Alveo Lc9200 N Central Ave Ste 3, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-9494
Arizona Chest & Sleep Medicine9212 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 943-9494Monday8:00am - 4:30pm
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patel is very compassionate, informative & answered any questions I had related to my most recent health scare. She was very optimistic about my recovery leaving me feeling at ease!
About Dr. Jagruti Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104831890
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.