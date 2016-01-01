Dr. Mohamed Desai, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Desai, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Desai, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hanover, PA.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Aspen Dental409 Eisenhower Dr, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (855) 384-3438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamed Desai, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi
- 1073645214
Dr. Desai speaks Hindi.
1185 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
