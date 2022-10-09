Dr. Jagroop Basraon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basraon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagroop Basraon, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagroop Basraon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Basraon works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Group - Cardiovascular Associates1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 439-6808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basraon?
My experience with Dr. Basraon has always been top notch professional. My most recent visit was on 10-5 and I couldn't see him because he had urgent procedures at the hospital. This visit for me was a follow up as I had an emergency room visit three days earlier. I had PA Melissa and she's absolutely wonderful, Dr. Basraon would be very proud of the care she gave me, she answered all my questions without hesitation and made me feel at ease. PA Melissa then explained the next course of care they were going to take on 10-11. PA Melissa is a very intelligent PA and I would highly recommend her everyone.
About Dr. Jagroop Basraon, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1154492569
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basraon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Basraon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Basraon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basraon works at
Dr. Basraon has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basraon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Basraon speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Basraon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basraon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basraon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basraon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.