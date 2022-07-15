Overview

Dr. Jagraj Rai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Rai works at Lourdes Primary Care in Vestal, NY with other offices in Endicott, NY.