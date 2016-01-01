See All Podiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mukker works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center
    Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center
7210 N Milburn Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93722
(559) 224-5101

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM.

About Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English, Punjabi and Spanish
  • Male
  • 1699732156
Education & Certifications

  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Dr. Jagpreet Mukker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mukker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mukker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mukker works at Advanced Foot Care and Clinical Research Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mukker’s profile.

Dr. Mukker has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Mukker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.