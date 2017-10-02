Dr. Jagpal Gosal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagpal Gosal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagpal Gosal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Blue Springs, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Youth Mental Health Services1912 NW Copper Oaks Cir, Blue Springs, MO 64015 Directions (816) 229-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I, as well as my (now adult son) were both patients, individually, under the care of Dr.Gosal in the past. Recently having relocated back to Sedalia from Kansas City, I am hopeful to find he is accepting new patients at this time due to the "comfort level" and general disposition for. I do believe that it is important in educating ourselves all appropriate methods of mental health disorders&treatments available&how medication ISN'T the only option(ie). Dbt therapy(4me) is highly recommended too
About Dr. Jagpal Gosal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gosal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gosal accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gosal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gosal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gosal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gosal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gosal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gosal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gosal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.