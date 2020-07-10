Dr. Jagmeet Mundi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagmeet Mundi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagmeet Mundi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Mundi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mundi?
I originally visited Dr. Jagmeet Mundi in early 2019 for sinus problems and breathing issues which he originally treated with a series of steroid treatments. However, my sinus problem remained, so we decided to go forth with sinus surgery in July 2020 and I am SO VERY GRATEFUL that we did. The procedure performed by Dr. Mundi's skilled hands has improved my breathing immensely!!! and I am only a week out of post-op and I can already feel the breathing difference. Dr. Mundi took my concerns seriously and truly worked with me to find the best solution to my breathing challenges and sinus issues. His bedside manner is caring and he takes his time and listens, which is unfortunately rare these days. I 'm very grateful to have found such a compassionate and yet smart physician and surgeon. Kindest Regards, Alexandria Bekele
About Dr. Jagmeet Mundi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003079062
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mundi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mundi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mundi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mundi works at
Dr. Mundi has seen patients for Nosebleed, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mundi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.