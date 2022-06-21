Overview

Dr. Jagmeet Chann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Chann works at Psychotherapy Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.