Dr. Jagga Alluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagga Alluri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Alluri works at
Locations
Janaki Kanumilli MD PC11050 71st Rd Ste 1B, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-1458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough testing. Found that I had a aneurysm and referred me to a great neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Jagga Alluri, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1053360008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alluri has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alluri speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.