Dr. Jagdish Sidhpura, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagdish Sidhpura, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Sidhpura works at
Locations
-
1
Jagdish R. Sidhpura, M.D.700 Center St Ste 304, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-0176
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. sidpura to be an excellent doctor in the care of my 94 year old mother. He is good in her examination. He asks pertinent questions. He always answers any questions that my mother or I ask of him. He is very knowledgeable and caring in his work.
About Dr. Jagdish Sidhpura, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1184617599
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr/SUNY Ston
- Sir Jj Grp Hosps
- U Bombay
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhpura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhpura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhpura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhpura works at
Dr. Sidhpura has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhpura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhpura. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhpura.
