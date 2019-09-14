Overview

Dr. Jagdish Shah, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Shah works at Shah Neurology & Epilepsy in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Vertigo and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.