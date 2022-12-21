Overview

Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda. MS University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Digestive Health Clinic in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.