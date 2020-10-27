See All Pediatricians in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD

Pediatrics
4 (47)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Patel works at Pediatric Health Center in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Center of El Paso PA
    11026 VISTA DEL SOL DR, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 593-5444
  2. 2
    The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus
    2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 577-6686
  3. 3
    Westside Pediatric Night Clinic PA
    3901 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 838-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 27, 2020
    He's the best doctor I've been going there since I was born!
    Russell Wills — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
    About Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1518959709
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Pediatric Health Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

