Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Illiana Cardiovascular Consultants2150 Gettler St Ste 455, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 864-1100Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Patel's for over 30 yrs. He has always been extremely profestional, & is an expert in his field. He has helped me through many illnesses. He is truly committed to his patients.
About Dr. Jagdish Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1194763375
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
