Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nachnani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Nachnani works at
Locations
-
1
Highpoint Health Partners Gastroenterology Liver Disease300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 210, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Vanderbilt Integrated Gastroenterology1616 W Main St Ste 101, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-7216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nachnani?
I've been seeing him for about 2 years and he's always been knowledgeable about what he's doing and has a great bedside manner like his brother Dr Anil Nachnani.
About Dr. Jagdish Nachnani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891726303
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nachnani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nachnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nachnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nachnani works at
Dr. Nachnani has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nachnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nachnani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nachnani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nachnani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nachnani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.