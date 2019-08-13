See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Jagdip Powar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jagdip Powar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.

Dr. Powar works at Packard Children's Health Alliance in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Packard Children's Health Alliance
    211 Quarry Rd Ste 107, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 721-6060
    Kathryn Matthews MD
    1101 Welch Rd Ste A7, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 328-1420

  • Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Colposcopy
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Colposcopy
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 13, 2019
    Dr Powar is a very capable and knowledgeable physician. He respects your time, so you won't find yourself waiting 60 minutes after your appointed time slot, wondering what's going on. His explanations are simple, concise and he has a friendly, professional bedside manner. His support staff are well trained and very competent. My wife said her examinations were very comfortable compared to other OBGYN's. We had a complication (placenta previa) that posed a small risk to the pregnancy. Dr Powar explained the risks clearly and that everything would typically progress normally, but that he would be monitoring it closely to prevent this complication becoming a major problem. Fortunately, everything turned out fine. My wife decided to use his services again despite us having moved out of the immediate Stanford area, because the other candidates she interviewed did give her the same confidence as she felt when talking to Dr Powar. Overall one of the best OBGYN's in the Bay Area- excellent.
    Mike — Aug 13, 2019
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1972527802
    • University Ct
    • Catholic Med Ctr
    • Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Powar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powar works at Packard Children's Health Alliance in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Powar’s profile.

    Dr. Powar has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Powar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

