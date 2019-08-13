Dr. Powar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jagdip Powar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jagdip Powar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Locations
Packard Children's Health Alliance211 Quarry Rd Ste 107, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 721-6060
Kathryn Matthews MD1101 Welch Rd Ste A7, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 328-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powar is a very capable and knowledgeable physician. He respects your time, so you won't find yourself waiting 60 minutes after your appointed time slot, wondering what's going on. His explanations are simple, concise and he has a friendly, professional bedside manner. His support staff are well trained and very competent. My wife said her examinations were very comfortable compared to other OBGYN's. We had a complication (placenta previa) that posed a small risk to the pregnancy. Dr Powar explained the risks clearly and that everything would typically progress normally, but that he would be monitoring it closely to prevent this complication becoming a major problem. Fortunately, everything turned out fine. My wife decided to use his services again despite us having moved out of the immediate Stanford area, because the other candidates she interviewed did give her the same confidence as she felt when talking to Dr Powar. Overall one of the best OBGYN's in the Bay Area- excellent.
About Dr. Jagdip Powar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1972527802
Education & Certifications
- University Ct
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
