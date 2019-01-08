See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Yuba City, CA
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (170)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Heir works at DETOMASI DENNIS C DDS OFFICE in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jagdev Singh Heir MD Prof Corp.
    1215 Plumas St Ste 300, Yuba City, CA 95991 (530) 673-9131
  2. 2
    Sacramento Surgical Arts, PC
    4170 Truxel Rd Ste C, Sacramento, CA 95834 (916) 419-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health And Rideout
  Mercy General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Cancer
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Cancer

Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Facial Fracture
Facial Trauma
Gastrointestinal Diseases
General Anesthesia
i-CAT® 3D Dental Imaging
Impacted Teeth
Jaw Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities
Jaw Tumor
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Pulmonary Disease
Skin Aging
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Avulsion
Tooth Loss
Toothache
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 08, 2019
    Outstanding ! I have had nothing but great experiences with Dr. Heir. As a referring dentist, he has taken outstanding care of my patients that i have referred to him, including the most complex of pathology cases. Now speaking as both a dentist and a family man, Dr. Heir has taken equally outstanding care of my family members for many years. These family members include my late wife, my granddaughter and grandson, and several years after my late wife's passing, my GF.
    Dr. Tom Gibson DDS in Reno, NV — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD

    Specialties
    Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1851320584
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Internship
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Rutgers University
