Overview

Dr. Jagdev Heir, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Heir works at DETOMASI DENNIS C DDS OFFICE in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.