Overview

Dr. Jagdeep Kahlon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Kahlon works at VA South Psychiatric Family Svs in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation and Borderline Personality Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.