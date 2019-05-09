Dr. Jagdeep Hundal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hundal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdeep Hundal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jagdeep Hundal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, DE.
Locations
1
Iron Hill Corporate Center700 Prides Xing Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 998-0300Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Middletown Crossing306 E Main St, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 998-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit staff and Doctor were all very professional Pleasant surrounding. Office is very neat in appearance and after was very thorough as well as comforting and helpful concerning my situation. I was recommended to him by my PCP
About Dr. Jagdeep Hundal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1467639864
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hundal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hundal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hundal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hundal has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hundal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hundal speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hundal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hundal.
