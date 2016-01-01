Dr. Jagdeep Goraya, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goraya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jagdeep Goraya, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jagdeep Goraya, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Selinsgrove, PA.
Dr. Goraya works at
Locations
Selinsgrove Dental And Dentures2192 N Susquehanna Trl Ste 200, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Directions (570) 415-0149
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jagdeep Goraya, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Goraya accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goraya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goraya works at
Dr. Goraya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goraya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goraya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goraya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.